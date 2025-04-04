As US President Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on several countries, sparking a trade war, what caught internet’s attention was the fact that America also levied a ten per cent tariff on goods from uninhabited volcanic islands near Antarctica.

'Penguins are pissed': Internet flooded with memes after Trump imposes 10 per cent tariff on uninhabited volcanic islands near Antarctica

Okay but what is so surprising about that? Well, the islands are only home to penguins, seals and glaciers! Does that mean penguins will have to pay high tariffs? (Apologies for bad sense of humour)

Anyway, netizens have flooded social media with hilarious memes, featuring President Trump and penguins. While some memes featured penguins holding protests against the revised tariff policy, some even showed the US President alongside penguins.

Take a look

"penguins leaving Heard Island and McDonald Island. is THIS what you voted for?" an user jokingly wrote.

Another user shared a meme, featuring a penguin pointing a gun, with the caption, "Wow my feed is full of penguins".

"I stand with the penguins of Heard Island and McDonald Islands", a third joined.

"The penguins are pissed about their 10 per cent tariff", another user wrote, sharing an AI-generated meme featuring penguins holding placards.

Safe to say that the trade war has also led to a "meme war" on internet. On April 2, i.e., Wednesday, Donald Trump-led US administration imposed reciprocal tariffs against several countries, including 27 per cent for India, to hit back at what he describes as "unfair" trade practices adopted by several countries.