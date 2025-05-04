Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is gracefully balancing a career in medicine and global fashion while staying deeply connected to her family and values.

When your surname is Tendulkar, people expect greatness. But Sara Tendulkar isn’t just living in the shadow of her legendary father, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. She’s quietly and confidently creating her own path. Born to Sachin and Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, a respected pediatrician, Sara has grown up in a world of comfort and fame—but she has balanced glamour with goals in a way that’s truly admirable.

Whether it’s walking down international fashion runways or earning her medical degree from a top UK university, Sara is showing that you can be stylish, smart, and grounded—all at once. Her Instagram is filled with beautiful, polished photos, but behind the scenes is a life shaped by discipline, values, and dreams.

A House That’s More Than Just a Home

Sara lives in one of Mumbai’s most iconic homes—Dorab Villa—a beautiful 1926-era bungalow located on the elite Perry Cross Road in Bandra (West). The house was purchased by Sachin Tendulkar in 2007 for a whopping Rs 39 crore, and after four years of careful renovation, the family moved in by 2011. Today, the house is worth over Rs 100 crore.

It’s not just the price tag that makes the home special. It’s a peaceful blend of tradition and luxury. The house has two basements, a large backyard that looks like a tropical garden, and a terrace where Sachin practices yoga. The entrance opens into a space filled with natural light, shiny black marble floors, and greenery that adds a calming vibe. Inside, the living room is filled with elegant wooden furniture, cosy sofas, family pictures, and Sachin’s cricket trophies. The dining area is grand and made of rich teak and mahogany wood, giving it a royal yet homely touch.

Sara Tendulkar: Beauty, Brains, and Big Dreams

Born on October 12, 1997, Sara studied at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then moved to London to study medicine and graduated with distinction from University College London. Her academic achievements reflect her mother's influence and her family’s focus on education and healthcare.

But Sara didn’t stop at medicine. In December 2021, she entered the fashion world with her debut campaign for Ajio Luxe, which was a hit. Since then, she has walked at top fashion events in Paris, Milan, and New York, showing that she can switch from lab coats to designer gowns with ease.

Despite her fame, Sara stays grounded. She spends time with her dog, shares self-care tips on Instagram, and shows love for nature and wellness. Her recent trip to Kenya wasn’t just for leisure—it was about connecting with communities and wildlife, showing her deeper side.

A Strong Family Bond

No matter how busy her schedule gets, Sara remains close to her family. Her parents and her younger brother Arjun, who is carving his own place in cricket as a left-arm bowler in the IPL, are her biggest support system. They often appear together at events, and Sara keeps her personal life very private despite her public presence.

A Life of Balance and Purpose

Sara’s life is a perfect mix of glamour and simplicity. She attends elite events, but also speaks openly about mental health, clean eating, yoga, and positivity. Her net worth, as of 2023, is estimated to be between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore—earned through modelling, brand endorsements, and some upcoming business ideas.

Though she hasn’t yet revealed what’s next—whether it’s launching a fashion line, starting her medical career, or diving into full-time philanthropy—Sara Tendulkar’s journey is clearly one filled with potential and purpose. She’s not just the daughter of a cricket legend—she’s writing a new story of her own.