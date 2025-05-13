Anil and Tina Ambani live a quieter yet ultra-luxurious life in Mumbai with a Rs 5,000 crore mansion, private jet, lavish cars, and a legacy of Bollywood, business, and philanthropy.

When people think of the Ambani name, Mukesh Ambani and his grand lifestyle often come to mind. But his younger brother, Anil Ambani, and his wife Tina Ambani also live a life of luxury—just a bit more quietly. Once listed among the richest men in the world, Anil has seen his fair share of ups and downs. Through it all, his wife Tina, a former Bollywood actress turned philanthropist, has remained by his side. Together, they live in a stunning 17-storey home in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, worth an estimated Rs 5,000 crore.

A Mansion in the Sky

Their home, called “Abode,” is no ordinary house. With a height of 66 metres and 16,000 square feet of space, it looks more like a luxury hotel than a family home. Each floor is designed to suit the individual needs of family members. The interiors include creamy marble floors, cozy recliners, and global designer touches. The rooftop features a helipad, yes, for helicopters, and the house even has an open-air pool and terrace gardens.

Flying in Style

While most people dream of flying business class, the Ambanis travel in their own private jet, a Bombardier Global Express XRS worth Rs 311 crore. It has multiple cabins, comfortable seating for several people, and enough range to fly from Mumbai to London or Tokyo without stopping.

A Car Lover’s Dream Garage

Anil Ambani has a passion for cars. His garage includes a Rolls Royce Phantom (Rs 3.5 crore), Lexus SUV, Audi Q7 (Rs 88–97 lakh), and Mercedes GLK350 (Rs 77 lakh). While Mukesh Ambani is known for going big, Anil prefers stylish and powerful cars that are slightly more understated.

Tina Ambani: From Bollywood to Philanthropy

Tina Ambani, formerly Tina Munim, was a Bollywood star in the 1970s and 1980s. She acted in hit films like Des Pardes, Karz, and Yeh Vaada Raha. In 1991, she married Anil Ambani and entered the business and social service world. She now runs the Harmony Foundation for senior citizens and serves as a trustee at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Their Wealth Today

Even though Anil Ambani filed for bankruptcy in 2020, he and Tina still hold a combined net worth of over Rs 2,500 crore. Anil’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 249 crore, while Tina’s wealth is approximately Rs 2,331 crore.

The Less-Flashy Ambanis

While Mukesh and Nita Ambani often make headlines with huge events and luxury purchases, Anil and Tina prefer a more private yet equally lavish lifestyle. Tina is also an art collector and continues to be an important figure in India’s cultural scene. Their life may not always be in the spotlight, but it’s filled with elegance, history, and quiet charm.