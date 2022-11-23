Peacock unfurls its feathers in viral video, leaves netizens delighted

Screengrab

New Delhi: Peacocks are among the most beautiful birds on the planet, and with reason. They stand out due to their iridescent feathers, fan-shaped tail, and magnificent display of feathers on each wing. Now video of a peacock dancing while unfurling its feathers to impress a peahen has gone crazy viral on social media. We just have one word to sum up this beautiful sight- mesmerising. The video was dropped on Twitter by handle named @buitengebieden who is an avid Twitter user and often shares such captivating videos.



In the seven-second clip, the peacock is seen spreading its beautiful feathers, which is breathtaking. Sharing the video on Twitter, Buitengebieden wrote, “Peacock showing off.”



The video has accumulated more than 3 million views and around 195,000 likes as netizens gushed over the beautiful sight. Words like "magical," "mesmerising," and "captivating" flooded the comments section. “Oh my that’s freaking cute,” expressed an user. “They're so beautiful. But have you heard them?” posted another. “This is my dream to watch them live,” commented a third. “Wow its magical” wrote a fourth. “The male in the animal kingdom is always attractive so as to attract the female animal !,” wrote fifth

