Peacock comes face to face with tigress, what happened next

The video was soon shared all over the internet and received more than 6 million views and over 200 thousand likes in a relatively short time

An amazingly beautiful clip of a peacock and a tigress has set the internet on fire, showing people the cruel life of animals in the wild. The footage was posted on Instagram by a popular wildlife lover with more than 2 million followers. The video offers a glimpse of one of the most captivating examples of predator-prey relationships.

In the video, the peacock is depicted strolling majestically in the jungle while, at the same time, being completely unaware of the looming danger. All of a sudden, a tigress is seen coming out of the bushes and attacking the bird, which had not noticed her presence. It is a critical moment here and both the creatures are now facing each other and what follows is simply astounding.

Many people believe that a peacock is a flightless bird, the video showed that a peacock can fly, but only for a short distance, this is very important when someone considers the natural habitat of a bird. As the tigress is all set to catch the bird, the peacock flies away from the clutches of the predator. The tigress tries to catch the bird using her claws, but by this time the bird has flown away already toward its freedom.

The Instagram user who posted the video gave a good commentary to the video, stating that peacocks can fly up to 15 meters or 49 feet high. This ability enables them to escape from predators by climbing trees, and this I am sure helped the peacock in this particular incident. Finally, the tigress fails to catch the prey and moves back to her four cubs, which prove that life is not easy even for animals of the wild.

The video was soon shared all over the internet and received more than 6 million views and over 200 thousand likes in a relatively short time. Fans rushed into the comment section to appreciate the scene, saying that they are lucky enough to see both the national bird and the animal of India in one sight. A user said, “Both national bird and animal of India in one frame,” and another said, “Beautiful tiger and cubs,” referring to the beauty and danger of wildlife at the same time.