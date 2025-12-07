FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
‘Peace in the chaos’: SpiceJet’s viral video sparks buzz as IndiGo’s operational crisis deepens

This viral moment comes amid thousands of passengers affected by IndiGo's operational disruptions.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

‘Peace in the chaos’: SpiceJet’s viral video sparks buzz as IndiGo’s operational crisis deepens
As IndiGo grapples with widespread flight cancellations that have disrupted travel schedules across the country, a post by SpiceJet on X has become a topic of discussion online. While the airline didn't directly mention IndiGo, it shared a video of one of its flights landing with the caption: "Peace in the chaos."

Within a few hours, the post garnered over 500,000 views and widespread reactions. Many users interpreted it as a subtle commentary on the ongoing turmoil in the aviation sector.

This viral moment comes amid thousands of passengers affected by IndiGo's operational disruptions. Over the past few days, more than 500 flights have been either cancelled or severely delayed as the airline struggles to adapt to new and more stringent crew roster rules. The cascading impact of these changes has caused widespread inconvenience at airports nationwide.

Passengers have reported long queues, frequent rescheduling, and unexpected cancellations, putting pressure on airport authorities and competing airlines as they attempt to accommodate the large number of stranded passengers.

Responding to the crisis, IndiGo stated that operational adjustments will remain in place for the next 48 hours. The airline assured that it is working towards normalising schedules and gradually restoring punctuality across its network.

IndiGo said in an official statement, "Our teams are working around the clock to minimise customer inconvenience and stabilise operations as quickly as possible." The airline further stated that corrective measures are being implemented to minimise passenger inconvenience and restore operations.

Also read: Singapore Envoy joins staff wedding via video call after IndiGo cancels flight, watch

 

