Recently, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma faced criticism for his tribute to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, which he later deleted. After Ratan Tata died at the age of 86, Sharma posted a message on X saying that Tata is “a legend who will inspire every generation.” That said, the final line, "Ok Tata, bye-bye," garnered a lot of anger from users, who found it rude and insensitive at the best of times.

When Sharma was bidding Tata farewell in his tribute, he described him as “a legend who will inspire every generation,” but the informal way Sharma said his goodbyes was not well received by the public. The comments came in as soon as the post was posted on social media, with some noting that the phrase is commonly used to bid others farewell informally. Critics pointed out that such mistakes could be costly in the current world, especially when responding to someone as dignified as Tata.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma faced criticism for his tribute to Ratan Tata on X, especially for using the phrase “Ok Tata Bye Bye,” which many found disrespectful. In response to the backlash, Sharma deleted the post. https://t.co/sVrBYxWDgp#Paytm #VijayShekharSharma pic.twitter.com/P6WRb0s7CG — Younish P (@younishpthn) October 10, 2024

The death of Ratan Tata has triggered a number of condolences and eulogies from different fields as a wake of his great influence in the Indian industry and society. Giant entrepreneurs such as Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, and Anupam Mittal, the CEO of People Group, tweeted warm condolence messages for Ratan Tata, mentioning his great ideas and his generosity. Aggarwal said the Indian industry has lost one of the most visionary leaders, and Mittal referred to him as a hope for India.

As Ratan Tata's final rites were conducted with full state honours in Mumbai, attended by dignitaries including Home Minister Amit Shah, the nation mourned a leader whose influence extended far beyond business. Maharashtra declared a day of mourning to honour his memory and contributions.

It is important to keep in mind that Ratan Tata was not only interested in the commercial success of the company; he was also a man of principles who aimed at making a positive social impact through such programs as healthcare and education, as well as improving the quality of life in rural areas. During his tenure, Tata Group changed into a world-class conglomerate that included big acquisitions like Jaguar Land Rover and product innovations like Tata Nano, the world’s cheapest car.