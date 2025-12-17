FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming's net worth REVEALED, why is this popular YouTuber going viral?

Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, is going viral on social media after a 19-minutes long private MMS video is circulating on the internet. Who is she and what is her net worth?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, is going viral on social media after a 19-minutes long private MMS video is circulating on the internet. While many social media users are speculating that the women in the video is Payal, her fans are showinh her support calling out the AI generated deepfake video.  Payal Dhare is a well known name in Indian gaming industry. Payal, 21, hails from Madhya Pradesh and has a huge loyal fanbase. Her fans are saying that, "That girl was not Payal Gaming. Don't spread fake news".

YouTuber Payal Dhare's net worth revealed

YouTuber Payal Gaming is a popular YouTuber. She has 4.5 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel. YouTubers usually with millions of followers earn well. She also has huge following on Instagram, with 4.3 millions. She has worked with gaming communities such as S8UL Esport. On her Instagram, she often posts photos from her international trips.

She earns 10,000 dollars monthly, as per several media reports. Earnings from brand collaborations, sponsorships, game tournaments and social media content combined, her net worth is speculated to be somewhere around USD 178,000 thousand dollar to USD 1.07 million. It is equivalent to around Rs 1 crore to Rs 9 crore. Payal Dhare owns a retail line called Thriftxpayal in addition to her gaming profession.

 

 

