Pay Rs 500 per night to stay in Uttarakhand jail; astrologer recommends jail trip for THESE types of individuals

Do not be concerned if your astrologer predicts that planetary positions in your horoscope are not favourable (Bandhan yog) and that you will end up in jail. "Remedy" is on the way. The jail administration in Uttarakhand's Haldwani has devised a novel way to help people avoid "bad karma" - for a fee of Rs 500 per night in prison.

The Haldwani prison was constructed in 1903, and the former armoury, which includes six staff quarters, is now being prepared to house "jail guests," according to Satish Sukhija, the prison's deputy jail superintendent. He claimed that the jail frequently received "orders" from higher-ups to permit "recommended persons" to stay in the jail barracks for a short period of time. They are provided with prison clothing and food prepared in the jail kitchen as "tourist inmates."

Astrologers recommend one-night jail stays as well:

Work is ongoing at the Haldwani prison in Uttarakhand to transform an abandoned section of the grounds into lodging for "tourists" seeking a genuine "jail feel" or people who have been instructed by astrologers to spend time in prison to fend off "Bandhan yog" in their lives.

"All such cases are mainly of people whose astrologers predict that a jail term is inevitable as per the planetary positions in their horoscope. We have an abandoned portion inside the prison that can be developed as a dummy jail to accommodate such 'inmates' for a night for a nominal fee of Rs 500," the jail official stated.

Mrityunjay Ojha, a local astrologer, said: "In a person's horoscope or birth chart, the placement of three celestial bodies, including Saturn and Mars, in an unfavourable manner creates an equation that foretells the possibility of incarceration. In these circumstances, we typically advise the subject to spend the night in jail and have the inmates' dinner in order to avoid the negative consequences of planetary configurations."

"I had moved a proposal regarding the matter earlier too, to the inspector-general of prisons. He (Pushpak Jyoti) not only appreciated it but even asked me to send him a detailed project report," said Sukhija to TOI.