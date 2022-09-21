Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen sings 'Chupke Se' song, viral video wins hearts

Dananeer Mobeen, or Geena, is a social media influencer and currently has more than 2 million followers, all thanks to her viral #pawrihorihai video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen sings 'Chupke Se' song, viral video wins hearts
Photo via Dananeer Mobeen Instagram

Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to immense fame after the remixed version of 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' from a portion of her blog went viral on Instagram, has shared a new video on her Instagram account which is garnering praises from netizens. 

READ | KEAM 2022 First Allotment List expected TODAY at cee.kerala.gov.in

In the video, Dananeer can be heard singing 'Chupke Se' song from 'Saathiya', originally sung by Sadhana Sargam. The popular song from the film featured Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi. Dananeer captioned the video saying, "Chupke se….I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try. P.s main professional singer nahee hun tou please no hate (I am not a professional singer, please no hate)." 

Watch the viral video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@dananeerr)

So far, the video has close to 9,00,000 views and more than 1,600 comments on it. Netizens have also showered praises on Dananeer for her melodious voice. One user wrote, "great voice mam i love you," while another commented, "You should be a singer." 

For the unversed, Dananeer Mobeen, or Geena, is a social media influencer based out of Islamabad in Pakistan. She creates content on beauty, fashion, and make-up and even talks about mental health issues. 

READ | Key differences between Navratri and Durga Puja, know here

Dananeer, like any other blogger, started with a few thousand followers, but today her Instagram followers are more than 2 million and increasing, all thanks to her viral #pawrihorihai video.

It was in February 2021 that Dananeer posted a video on Instagram, in which she panned the camera towards her car and her friends and said "Ye hamari car, aur ye hum hai, aur ye hamari pawri hori hai" (this is our car, this is us, and this our party). 

It was later that Mumbai-based music composer, Yashraj Mukhate, recreated Dananeer’s viral video into a catchy song that got her international fame. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.