'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen sings 'Chupke Se' song, viral video wins hearts

Photo via Dananeer Mobeen Instagram

Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to immense fame after the remixed version of 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' from a portion of her blog went viral on Instagram, has shared a new video on her Instagram account which is garnering praises from netizens.

In the video, Dananeer can be heard singing 'Chupke Se' song from 'Saathiya', originally sung by Sadhana Sargam. The popular song from the film featured Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi. Dananeer captioned the video saying, "Chupke se….I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try. P.s main professional singer nahee hun tou please no hate (I am not a professional singer, please no hate)."

Watch the viral video here.

So far, the video has close to 9,00,000 views and more than 1,600 comments on it. Netizens have also showered praises on Dananeer for her melodious voice. One user wrote, "great voice mam i love you," while another commented, "You should be a singer."

For the unversed, Dananeer Mobeen, or Geena, is a social media influencer based out of Islamabad in Pakistan. She creates content on beauty, fashion, and make-up and even talks about mental health issues.

Dananeer, like any other blogger, started with a few thousand followers, but today her Instagram followers are more than 2 million and increasing, all thanks to her viral #pawrihorihai video.

It was in February 2021 that Dananeer posted a video on Instagram, in which she panned the camera towards her car and her friends and said "Ye hamari car, aur ye hum hai, aur ye hamari pawri hori hai" (this is our car, this is us, and this our party).

It was later that Mumbai-based music composer, Yashraj Mukhate, recreated Dananeer’s viral video into a catchy song that got her international fame.