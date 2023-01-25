Pathaan release: SRK fans groove to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' inside movie theatre; watch viral video

Photo: Twitter

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, received overwhelmingly positive reviews today. After four years, King Khan is finally on the big screen, much to the delight of the fans. In addition to singing and dancing to the songs from Pathaan inside the movie theatres, they are also lighting fireworks outside theatres to mark his comeback.

Videos of one such incident, in which fervent Pathaan fans can be seen powered up in the movie's fever, are going viral on social media. The now-viral video shows film fans and enthusiasts dancing inside a theatre as the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan plays in the background. Some people can even be seen holding Pathaan posters.

The video was shared on Twitter along with the caption that reads, “Look at the craze (sic) #PathaanReview #PathaanTrailer #ShivThakare Blockbuster” Since being posted, the viral video has garnered over 1 lakh views and more than 18,00 likes on social media. Fans are showering love as many commented on the post. One user wrote, “The King is back!!”. “The fandom for #Pathaan is insane,” one user commented. While another said, “The craze is real @iamsrk”.

Pathaan, one of the biggest movies to be released in 2023, premiered on Wednesday, and theatres all over the country experienced astounding crowds of moviegoers. The internet is flooded with videos of SRK fans applauding the star outside of theatres. Another widely shared video shows fans dancing in theatre halls to the song Besharam Rang by Pathaan.

