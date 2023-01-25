Pathaan release: Did PM Modi watch SRK’s movie trailer in his office? Fact check proves viral video is FAKE

Screengrab from viral PM Modi-Pathaan trailer video (File photo)

The release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s new movie Pathaan has taken the country by storm, with SRK fans celebrating his comeback to the big screen with festivities across India. The hype around Pathaan gathered wind after the release of its explosive movie trailer.

Now, a recent viral video showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching the trailer of SRK-Deepika starrer Pathaan from inside his office. The video shows PM Modi standing in his office facing a projector screen that is playing the official trailer of Pathaan.

The video was shared on social media multiple times and showed PM Modi clapping with rejoice inside his office when Shah Rukh Khan appears on-screen in the Pathaan trailer. There were many who claimed that PM Modi had watched the trailer when it initially came out.

The video of PM Modi watching the action-packed trailer of SRK’s Pathaan went viral on social media and has been viewed over 50,000 times, with over 100 retweets. Now, a recent fact check has proved that the video from PM Modi’s office is fake.

After the video was uploaded on social media, Twitter users were quick to point out that the video was misleading and looked clearly edited. Soon after the video went viral, it was proved that the video of PM Modi watching the Pathaan trailer is a fake.

Fact Check of PM Modi Pathaan trailer video

In a recent fact check, news agency NDTV said that the video of PM Narendra Modi watching the Pathaan trailer is fake, and has been falsely edited. The video is from 2019 when PM Modi was watching the launch of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 from his office.

The part where PM Modi was seen clapping at Shah Rukh Khan in the Pathaan trailer was actually when the prime minister was celebrating the launch of Chandrayaan-2 and the ISRO chairman was seen celebrating on screen.

Pathaan, which is SRK’s comeback on the big screen after four years, was released on January 25 and has been declared a hit by many despite the Boycott Pathaan trend over the last few weeks.

READ | Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space in Pathaan has fans going wild in theatres: 'Tiger owning Pathaan'