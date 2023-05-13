'Pathaan fever is still on': Bangladeshi fans groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in theatre, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has taken over Bangladesh since its May 12 release. Pathaan made history by becoming the first Hindi film to receive a full theatrical release in Bangladesh since the country's independence in 1971. According to multiple sources, the shows were all packed out in several locations even before the film's release. Now, a video of fans grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in theatre has surfaced on the internet.



In one of the clips, people are seen dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan and yelling when they watch Shah Rukh Khan on the huge screen. In another video, a young girl is seen dancing while Jhoome Jo Pathaan plays on the screen. SRK's fan club shared the viral video on Twitter with a caption that reads, "Pathaan craze in Bangladesh PathaanInBangladesh Mass Hysteria as audience dances to JhoomeJoPathaan SRKUniverseBD_(sic)."

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "so happy to see this!! it is very well deserved and it brings such lovely memories...feeling like watching #pathaan again. lots of love @iamsrk." A second user said, "Still looks the movie released just today ." A third posted, "Ureal craze." "Pathaan fever!!!" shared a fourth. Many others have reacted using laughing emojis.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh's spectacular return to the big screen after a four-year break. It also provided much-needed relief to the box office, which had seen just a few films become commercial hits since the Covid-19 pandemic. Pathaan also includes John Abraham as the antagonist and Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles, in addition to Shah Rukh and Deepika.



WHAT COMES NEXT FOR SRK?

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi also appear in the flick. Jawan has been rescheduled for September 7, 2023, in the United Kingdom. Following that, he will appear in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.