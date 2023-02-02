Pathaan craze reaches Tanzania! Kili Paul and Neema Paul sing SRK's Besharam Rang, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, has blockbuster written all over it! The film is on a roll, having broken numerous box office records already. The film earned over Rs 600 crore at the global box office in just 6 days. And it continues to break records at the ticket counter. Fans adored Shah Rukh Khan's action-hero persona, and videos of people dancing in theatres quickly went viral. Kili Paul, a Tanzanian internet sensation, and his sister Neema have now joined the Pathaan craze with an adorable clip. The Tanzanian influencer has shared a video where he can be seen singing the popular song Besharam Rang with his sister Neema.

In the now viral video, Killi and his sister Neema can be seen both standing next to each other. Kili is holding a small instrument on which he plays the beats while they sing. Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro sang the original version of this song. The caption of the post read, "Rate This!! Neema wants to be @shilparao."

The video has received over 1.2 million views and numerous reactions. People praised them for their exemplary performance, and some even mentioned Shah Rukh Khan in the comments.

One user in the Instagram comments section said, "This bro-sis duo is insanely good. So much love for Indian music." "Beautiful singing both of you," wrote another. "I sincerely thank you. You have a wonderful voice. I adore you, brother and sister "opined a third. "Looks like the entire industry has to be relocated from Mumbai now," a fourth person said. Many people have responded to the video with heart and fire emojis.