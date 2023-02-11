Search icon
Pathaan craze: Korean dance group recreates SRK’s 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in viral video

New Delhi: Since its release, the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan has created quite a stir. Many people have shared videos of themselves imitating the hookstes of the song. Among those clips, one in particular has piqued people's interest. . The video shows a dance group from South Korea recreating the entire song and you need to check it out because it is just amazing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

screengrab

The video begins with five dancers recreating the entire track picturized on SRK and Deepika. . Their recreation was outstanding, and we are confident that you would enjoy watching it as much as we did. The video is accompanied by a simple caption that translates from Korean reads "I'm excited."

After being shared online, the video received nearly 8 lakh views. The internet was blown away by their performance and applauded them in the comments section.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "I will show this to the people who say does Korean people like Indian songs?" Another person said, "No hate.. But kinda think Korean and Indian creators are creating this kinda content to gain popularity maybe!?." "Wowww Lots of love From Indo thanks and make more songs love you Korean and k. Pop," added a third.

