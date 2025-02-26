Following the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, Tanmay Bhat reacted in a humorous YouTube video, revealing he'd previously invited Allahbadia to collaborate on a fitness meme reaction video. However, Allahbadia has since stopped responding to Bhat's messages.

Following the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, Tanmay Bhat reacted in a humorous YouTube video, revealing he'd previously invited Allahbadia to collaborate on a fitness meme reaction video. However, Allahbadia has since stopped responding to Bhat's messages.

The YouTube video also featured many stand-up comedians like Piyush Sharma, Ravi Gupta, Kaustubh Agarwal and Kushagra Srivastava. Among them Kaustubh, Ravi and Rohan had appeared on Samay Raina’s show before as well. Tanmay started his video with a comment from a user that set the stage for his video.

The controversial comment

The comment read, “Would you rather keep doing reaction episodes or bring Ranveer once and end it?” The remark referenced Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial comment on India’s Got Latent show. Ranveer on Samay Raina‘s show India’s Got Latent crommented, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”

Ranveer Allahbadia not responding to messages

During the video, Tanmay Bhat discussed his earlier interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia. He said that just two weeks before the controversy, he had texted Ranveer to join him for a reaction video about fitness memes. He jokingly said, “Sun na, aake fitness memes pe react karte hai. Reply nahin kar raha hai ajkal. Pata nahi kya chal raha hai uske saath." This left all panelists in splits.

After Ranveer Allahbadia was caught in the controversy, FIRs were filed on him and the Supreme Court also gave its verdict. The matter went to Maharashtra’s Cyber police whose officials grilled him for hours over his parents’ sex joke on ‘India’s Got Latent’ show. He admitted to the investigating officials that he made a mistake of making that joke and that he only went to Samay Raina’s show because he was his friend.