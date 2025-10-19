Passengers shocked as viral video shows disposable food containers being reused on train

The video has raised questions about food safety standards on the train, although there has been no official response from the Railways yet.

A video shared by Congress leader Srinivas B.V. has raised concerns about the hygiene of food on the Amrit Bharat Express (16601). The video allegedly shows a man washing disposable food containers used to serve food to passengers.

Srinivas criticised the practice in his post, saying, "Railway Minister, this is your convenience. The public is charged the full fare, but on the other hand, this shameful act. You should be ashamed."

The video has raised questions about food safety standards on the train, although there has been no official response from the Railways yet.

Responding to the viral video, IRCTC said it is taking the matter very seriously. The vendor who washed and reused disposable food containers on the Amrit Bharat Express has been identified and immediately removed from duty.

It stated, "Further action is being taken to cancel the vendor's license, and a heavy fine has also been imposed to ensure accountability and strengthen food safety standards on trains."

Meanwhile, several users criticised the video, calling it unsanitary and unsafe for passengers. Some passengers also highlighted other problems on the train, such as overcrowding in the third AC coach and concerns about cleanliness and quality of service, sparking widespread discussion about the overall passenger experience on long-distance trains.

One user said, "The viral video is extremely shameful, showing railway employees washing and re-serving dirty disposable lunch boxes. The public is charged full ticket fare, yet such disrespectful attitude towards their health and hygiene is highly deplorable to the country's image."

"This is neither the first such incident nor the last. We and our society need major changes. Nothing has been decided yet," another said.

Sharing a video of a crowded AC coach in the comments section, a person wrote, "And also see this - special trains have been run. The condition of the AC coaches of the Delhi-Bihar train."

