Following a viral video in which some passengers could be spotted jumping over the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate at a metro station in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued clarification over the same.

Following a viral video in which some passengers could be spotted jumping over the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate at a metro station in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued clarification over the same, stating that the incident which took place on February 13, was a "momentary reaction" of some passengers and occurred due to “a temporary surge" of commuters.

As per an official statement by the DMRC, the incident was reported at Jama Masjid metro station in Delhi.

"In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025", it said.

In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025.



There was a temporary… February 15, 2025

Stating the reason behind the same, the DMRC further added, "There was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit. Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel such passengers and the situation was never out of control. Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to sudden surge at AFC gates."

Take a look at the viral video

In the video, now widely being circulated online, passengers could be seen jumping over the AFC gate and creating a ruckus amid a heavy crowd. The incident raised security concerns, with many questioning the authorities.