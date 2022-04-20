Passengers hold plane door after it opens mid-flight

Screengrab from the viral video

A shocking video is going viral on the internet wherein passengers could be seen holding onto a plane’s door after it had flung open in mid-flight. The footage shows two men holding the door.

According to reports, the incident took place on April 14 when the door flung open when the flight was heading towards Rio Branco from Jordao in Acre.

However, no injuries were reported on board. The door had to be kept closed for more than 20 minutes until the plane landed safely, passengers on board said. The pilot had to shut down the left engine after the handrail hit the propeller. Reports later stated that a broken support cable was to blame for the shocking accident.

The passengers heard some 'strange noises' when the door was flung open as one of the support cables broke mid-air, leading to passengers taking emergency action. The plane was operated by Rio Branco Aerotaxi, local media claimed following the incident.

A spokesperson for Rio Branco Aerotaxi told local media that the incident was referred to CENIPA, the country's Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.