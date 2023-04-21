Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Passengers groove to Sapna Chaudhary’s song inside airplane in viral video, netizens say,' famous hone ke liye..'

A man and lady can be seen in the video grooving to the music and dancing nonstop. The well-known DJ who posted this video is also seen towards the back holding a large speaker.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Passengers groove to Sapna Chaudhary’s song inside airplane in viral video, netizens say,' famous hone ke liye..'
screengrab

New Delhi: Social media users have been astounded and perplexed by a video of  a group of passengers dancing to Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal inside the plane.  Emcee Jay Karmani, commonly known as Anchor JK, posted the clip to Instagram, where it received a lot of feedback.

On the plane, you can see people dancing and encouraging one another. The following is written in the video: "POV - This is how Sapna Chaudhary's song hits at 37,000ft in the air." A man and lady can be seen in the video grooving to the music and dancing nonstop. The well-known DJ who posted this video is also seen towards the back holding a large speaker.

While many internet users have praised and appreciated the video, others have criticised the travellers for breaking safety rules and endangering other passengers. However, it is still unclear if the dancing took place before or after the flight. The video has prompted a discussion about whether such activity is appropriate on aeroplanes and whether it should be permitted or discouraged. Regardless of the beliefs, the video has given internet users some lighthearted entertainment. 

Well, the footage has gone crazy viral on social media and received a variety of responses from Instagram users. Some supported the couple, while others were unimpressed.

Check out a few reactions below:
An individual posted, "How they are allowing people to do this ...isn't it dangerous?." Another person added, "Stupidity at its peak." "So stupid," shared a third. Many others have reacted using angry face emojis.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 released at sscner.org.in, exam on May 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.