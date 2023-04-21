Passengers groove to Sapna Chaudhary’s song inside airplane in viral video, netizens say,' famous hone ke liye..'

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media users have been astounded and perplexed by a video of a group of passengers dancing to Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal inside the plane. Emcee Jay Karmani, commonly known as Anchor JK, posted the clip to Instagram, where it received a lot of feedback.

On the plane, you can see people dancing and encouraging one another. The following is written in the video: "POV - This is how Sapna Chaudhary's song hits at 37,000ft in the air." A man and lady can be seen in the video grooving to the music and dancing nonstop. The well-known DJ who posted this video is also seen towards the back holding a large speaker.

While many internet users have praised and appreciated the video, others have criticised the travellers for breaking safety rules and endangering other passengers. However, it is still unclear if the dancing took place before or after the flight. The video has prompted a discussion about whether such activity is appropriate on aeroplanes and whether it should be permitted or discouraged. Regardless of the beliefs, the video has given internet users some lighthearted entertainment.

Well, the footage has gone crazy viral on social media and received a variety of responses from Instagram users. Some supported the couple, while others were unimpressed.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "How they are allowing people to do this ...isn't it dangerous?." Another person added, "Stupidity at its peak." "So stupid," shared a third. Many others have reacted using angry face emojis.