A video is going viral on the internet which shows four men seated in aisle seats playing cards mid-air.

A video from inside a flight has gone viral, sparking strong criticism from viewers. The video shows a group of men casually transforming the aircraft aisle into a game zone, playing cards mid-flight. This has raised serious concerns about basic civic sense in shared public spaces.

The now-viral video, shared on Instagram, features four men seated in aisle seats. They placed a sheet over the aisle, creating a makeshift hammock-style platform for their playing cards. This completely obstructed the passage normally used by passengers and crew for movement and restroom access. Yet, the men appeared unconcerned, focused on their game.

Entrepreneur Mahaveer Jain, who posted the video on social media, captioned it, “Gambling is not about how well you play the games; it’s really about how well you handle your money.”

Social media reaction

The situation angered many social media users, who criticized the group of men for their "inconsiderate" behavior on the flight.

Taking to the comment section. one wrote, "How inconsiderate to other passengers. Zero civic sense. What if someone needs to use the restroom? This is so weird."

"The biggest question is, was there nobody on the plane to shame these guys and make them stop? The crew are too polite but what about the other passengers?," said another user.

"Flight ko train mat banao," said a third user while a separate user wrote "Anpad…… uneducated…."

"Nothing to proud of... People with 0 civic sense," wrote a fifth user.

"Yaar stop this nonsense. Watch movie or go to sleep. And let others sleep," commented a user.

Ever since this video has been posted, it has garnered over 7 million views and more than 1 lakh likes.

Meanwhile, recently, an another video went viral showcasing a group performing Garba on the Burj Khalifa’s viewing deck. The large group, primarily wearing yellow T-shirts, included men, women, and children. As the Bollywood song Chogada from Loveyatri played, they began to dance. Many viewers criticized their actions, calling it a clear lack of civic sense. People said such behavior in public spaces is disruptive and shows no regard for others.