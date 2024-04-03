Twitter
Passenger's 'spiderman' stunt in overcrowded train to reach toilet goes viral

Viral videos depicting overcrowded scenes on Indian Railways, including a daring commuter dubbed 'Spider-Man,' highlight the challenges faced by daily passengers.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 08:41 AM IST

Social media platforms are abuzz with footage depicting the chaos and congestion plaguing the Indian Railways system. These viral videos present a troubling scene, ranging from unauthorized passengers swarming trains to confrontations erupting between ticketed and non-ticketed travelers. The latest sensation involves a courageous commuter, affectionately dubbed "Spider-Man," deftly maneuvering above tightly packed seats to access the restroom. While some viewers may find amusement in this spectacle, it underscores the formidable obstacles faced by daily commuters during peak hours.

The footage, initially shared by Instagram user Abhinav Parihar, has ignited discussions online regarding the pressing need for solutions to address overcrowding on Indian Railways. The accompanying caption, "Just a normal day in general & sleeper class," succinctly encapsulates the everyday struggles endured by passengers.

The video swiftly captured the attention of internet users, eliciting a diverse array of reactions from netizens. Many remarked on the uncanny resemblance of the daring commuter to the fictional superhero "Spider-Man."

One user quipped, "Spider-Man, no way toilet," humorously acknowledging the commuter's unconventional journey.

Another user expressed cynicism, commenting, "75% won't even have tickets, it's guaranteed," shedding light on the pervasive issue of ticketless travel exacerbating overcrowding concerns.

A third user offered a blunt assessment, stating, "India is not for beginners," reflecting on the challenging nature of navigating the country's bustling transportation networks.

This viral video follows in the wake of similar incidents documented on social media platforms, including a recent clip depicting overcrowding at the Ujjain Junction railway station. Shared by user "Cow Momma" on platform X, the video showcases passengers attempting to board coaches through windows, emphasizing the urgency and distress experienced by travelers amidst overcrowded conditions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
