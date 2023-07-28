Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 Pro's big feature mistakenly revealed by Apple, can change the way you use iPhone

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Passenger finds cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express; IRCTC reacts

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

Apple iPhone 15 Pro's big feature mistakenly revealed by Apple, can change the way you use iPhone

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Passenger finds cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express; IRCTC reacts

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

Passenger finds cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express; IRCTC reacts

A shocking incident occurred on July 24 when a passenger traveling from Bhopal to Gwalior on the prestigious Vande Bharat Express discovered a cockroach in the meal served by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

New Delhi: A shocking incident occurred on July 24 when a passenger traveling from Bhopal to Gwalior on the prestigious Vande Bharat Express discovered a cockroach in the meal served by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The passenger, Subodh Pahalajan, took to Twitter to share his distress, posting several pictures of the meal, which showed a small cockroach stuck to one of the rotis. This unsettling revelation triggered an outpouring of reactions from Twitter users, igniting widespread concerns about the overall food quality served on Indian trains.

As the news spread like wildfire on social media, the IRCTC promptly addressed the complaint. They requested the passenger's PNR number and issued an official response expressing deep regret for the unpleasant experience. The IRCTC assured the passenger that appropriate actions would be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

The recent incident has added to the growing list of concerns surrounding food quality and facilities in the railway system. This incident, along with other similar complaints shared on social media, highlights the urgent need for the Indian Railways and IRCTC to conduct a comprehensive review of their food services to prevent such lapses from recurring.

The Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, running from Rani Kamalapati station to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, is a prominent route known for its efficiency and speed. However, passengers have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food provided on this prestigious train service. The incident of finding a cockroach in the meal served to a passenger has further intensified concerns among travelers about the hygiene and safety standards in the railway's food catering operations.

