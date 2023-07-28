Passenger finds cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express; IRCTC reacts

A shocking incident occurred on July 24 when a passenger traveling from Bhopal to Gwalior on the prestigious Vande Bharat Express discovered a cockroach in the meal served by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

New Delhi: A shocking incident occurred on July 24 when a passenger traveling from Bhopal to Gwalior on the prestigious Vande Bharat Express discovered a cockroach in the meal served by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The passenger, Subodh Pahalajan, took to Twitter to share his distress, posting several pictures of the meal, which showed a small cockroach stuck to one of the rotis. This unsettling revelation triggered an outpouring of reactions from Twitter users, igniting widespread concerns about the overall food quality served on Indian trains.

As the news spread like wildfire on social media, the IRCTC promptly addressed the complaint. They requested the passenger's PNR number and issued an official response expressing deep regret for the unpleasant experience. The IRCTC assured the passenger that appropriate actions would be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

The recent incident has added to the growing list of concerns surrounding food quality and facilities in the railway system. This incident, along with other similar complaints shared on social media, highlights the urgent need for the Indian Railways and IRCTC to conduct a comprehensive review of their food services to prevent such lapses from recurring.

The Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, running from Rani Kamalapati station to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, is a prominent route known for its efficiency and speed. However, passengers have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food provided on this prestigious train service. The incident of finding a cockroach in the meal served to a passenger has further intensified concerns among travelers about the hygiene and safety standards in the railway's food catering operations.