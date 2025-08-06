Twitter
Passenger accuses IndiGo of charginging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, airline responds

He also informed that he measured his baggage at his hotel to confirm the weight and it was exactly 15 kg.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

Passenger accuses IndiGo of charginging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, airline responds

    IndiGo has responded to a Chandigarh man's allegations that the airline overcharged him because of "inconsistent" weighing scales at the check-in counter. Responding, IndiGo said that "no fault was found in the equipment used during your check-in."

    A user named Ratan Dhillon, in a now-viral post, said that one of the biggest "undiscovered scams" perpetrated by IndiGo is the "inconsistency in weighing scales" at airports, which amounts to "daylight robbery".

    He said that while boarding flight 6E724 from Goa to Chandigarh, he approached staff members when his bag showed 18 kg on one belt, 16 kg on another and 15 kg on another belt.

    According to him, the staff responded, "Sir, the 15 kg machine must be wrong, 18 kg is the correct weight."

    "What is the justification for this? I had to pay Rs 11,900 for extra baggage, including Rs 1,500 for carrying an umbrella!" he said in the post.

    He also informed that he measured his baggage at his hotel to confirm the weight and it was exactly 15 kg. This proves that his "belt adds 2-3 kg to the weight," the man said.

     

     

    What IndiGo said:

    Responding, they said, "Mr Dhillon, we tried to contact you on the registered contact number but could not get through. We would like to assure you that all baggage weighing scales are maintained, regularly calibrated and certified by airport authorities to ensure accurate readings."

    "As a part of our due diligence, we also conducted an internal review in coordination with the airport team, and found no discrepancy in the devices used during your check-in."

    The airline further said that "the total checked-in baggage for you and your co-passengers by three passengers was 52 kg" and that excess baggage charges were levied for carrying seven kg more than the permissible limit.

    Goa International Airport also responded. It wrote, "To ensure the authenticity of the weighing machines at the check-in counters, annual certification is carried out by the Office of the Controller of Legal Metrology, Government of Goa."

    Also read: Indian man flies to Vietnam to buy MacBook, saves Rs…

     

