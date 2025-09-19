Partial Solar Eclipse on September 21: Will it affect you in India even if not visible? Dos and Don’ts to remember

In Vedic astrology, eclipses are seen as much more than a celestial event.

Partial Solar Eclipse 2025: Following the Blood Moon lunar eclipse, another celestial event, the final solar eclipse of 2025, will occur on Sunday, September 21. It will be a partial solar eclipse, visible in certain parts of the Southern Hemisphere only. Places like Asia, Africa, Europe, and most of the Americas will totally miss the spectacle. That includes India, where the eclipse will not be visible in the skies. So the question arises: will the eclipse still affect people in India, despite not being visible?

Will it affect you in India even if it is not visible?

In astronomy, an eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. If you are not in the eclipse area, it will pass unnoticed without causing any physical harm.

However, in Vedic astrology, eclipses are seen as much more than a celestial event. The Sun, moon and Earth's alignment is believed to disturb natural energies, impacting individuals based on their zodiac and birth chart.

Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Impacted by Solar Eclipse 2025?

The last partial solar eclipse of the year is expected to impact people with strong placements in Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces. If your Sun, Moon, or major planets fall in these signs, you may notice a shift in your emotional or personal relationships.

For some, this can bring romance and emotional discoveries, while for others, it may bring an urge to reflect on commitments and drop toxic habits.

What Time Is the Solar Eclipse on 21 September 2025?

Although the eclipse will not be visible in India, people still observe the timings due to traditional beliefs. Here are the exact timings in IST:

Start: 10:59 PM IST, 21 September 2025

10:59 PM IST, 21 September 2025 Maximum Peak: 1:11 AM IST, 22 September 2025

1:11 AM IST, 22 September 2025 End: 3:23 AM IST, 22 September 2025

Solar eclipse 2025: Do's and don'ts

Traditionally, no auspicious work is done during a solar or lunar eclipse. Deeds like bathing, donation and worship are usually done after the eclipse is over to avoid its negative effects. It is believed that negativity increases in the environment during the eclipse, which can affect the mental state and health of humans. Devotees will be able to worship on Ashwin Amavasya without any restrictions. The solar eclipse of this day will not have any negative effects in India, so fasting, worship, and other religious activities can be performed normally. Astrologers believe that pregnant women should take precautions to protect themselves from the rays of the sun, even if the eclipse is not visible from India.

