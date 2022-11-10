Parrot sings on toilet seat, viral video leaves netizens in splits

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Parrots make excellent pets. But what if it turned out to be a talking parrot? That's even better. What if it's a parrot that sings? Now a video featuring parrot singing a song in the bathroom has garnered over 1.1 million views, leaving many listeners wanting more. The clip was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden,' which posts cute and funny animal videos on a regular basis.

I mean, showers have the best acoustics..



Sound on pic.twitter.com/1E9PYvAoNS November 8, 2022

The viral video opens with a man opening the door of his bathroom, where a singing voice can be heard. When the man opens the door, he finds a parrot happily singing on the edge of a toilet seat. Adorable? Isn't it. “I mean, showers have the best acoustics. Sound on,” reads the video caption.

The clip was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 1.1 million views and counting. Netizens are absolutely in love with this parrot and they took to the comment sections to express their views. “This is probably the most impressive sound And the toilet has an echo. (sic),” a user wrote. “This is so so good” expressed another. “Love the way he sings,” commented a third. “Awe man!! This one gave me goosebumps!! so good!,” wrote a fourth.