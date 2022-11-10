Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Parrot sings on toilet seat, viral video leaves netizens in splits

Now a video featuring parrot singing a song in the bathroom has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

Parrot sings on toilet seat, viral video leaves netizens in splits
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Parrots make excellent pets. But what if it turned out to be a talking parrot? That's even better. What if it's a parrot that sings?  Now a video featuring parrot singing a song in the bathroom has garnered over 1.1 million views, leaving many listeners wanting more. The clip was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden,' which posts cute and funny animal videos on a regular basis.

The viral video opens with a man opening the door of his bathroom, where a singing voice can be heard. When the man opens the door, he finds a parrot happily singing on the edge of a toilet seat. Adorable? Isn't it.   “I mean, showers have the best acoustics. Sound on,” reads the video caption.

The clip was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 1.1 million views and counting. Netizens are absolutely in love with this parrot and they took to the comment sections to express their views. “This is probably the most impressive sound And the toilet has an echo. (sic),” a user wrote. “This is so so good” expressed another. “Love the way he sings,” commented a third. “Awe man!! This one gave me goosebumps!! so good!,” wrote a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations, here's how city is planning to celebrate festival of lights
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Nothing matters when we are together': IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen shares new pictures with husband
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.