Viral

This is world's most challenging airport, only 50 pilots are qualified to land here, it is...

The airport is located 7,382 feet above sea level, where the thinner air causes planes to move faster, making landings even trickier

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

This is world's most challenging airport, only 50 pilots are qualified to land here, it is...
Image source: Pixabay
Paro International Airport in Bhutan, surrounded by towering Himalayan peaks, is considered one of the most challenging airports in the world. Pilots landing here navigate through 18,000-foot-high mountains, which makes the landing extremely difficult. Only about 50 pilots worldwide are qualified to land at Paro, which requires special training due to the airport’s small runway and lack of radar guidance.

Captain Chimi Dorji of Druk Air, a local carrier, told CNN that flying into Paro demands local knowledge and special area competence training. 

The airport is located 7,382 feet above sea level, where the thinner air causes planes to move faster, making landings even trickier.

The unpredictable weather adds to the challenges. Pilots avoid flying in the afternoon when winds become stronger, and updrafts complicate landings. 

Monsoon season brings heavy rain and even hail, further increasing the risks.

Due to the mountainous terrain and lack of radar, no flights are allowed at night, as the risk of crashing into the surrounding peaks remains high. 

Despite these obstacles, the skilled pilots who land here are celebrated for their expertise.

