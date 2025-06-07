Parle G biscuits, made by Mumbai-based Parle Products, are being sold for over 24 euros (Rs 2,342). Many social media users were surprised by the price of the biscuits, which have always been among the cheapest foods in the Indian market.

Parle-G biscuits, a common item in Indian homes, linked to childhood memories, tea breaks, and affordable nutrition, were not meant to be a luxury. However, in war-torn Gaza, where food shortages have led to severe famine, they are being sold at prices almost 500 times higher than usual.

In a recent viral post from Gaza, a man said that Parle G biscuits, made by Mumbai-based Parle Products, are being sold for over 24 euros (Rs 2,342). Many social media users were surprised by the price of the biscuits, which have always been among the cheapest foods in the Indian market.

Following the escalation in October 2023 and the subsequent commencement of Israel's military campaign, Gaza's access to food has been systematically restricted. From March 2 to May 19 of this year, the besieged Palestinian territory experienced a near-total blockade, with only a limited number of humanitarian aid trucks permitted to enter, primarily due to significant international pressure.

Israel, which alleges that Hamas, the political and militant group within Gaza, is seizing and weaponizing aid, had previously suspended traditional UN food deliveries. In their place, a controversial and heavily criticized alternative was implemented on May 27—the Secure Distribution Site 1 (SDS1) model. This model was developed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a joint initiative supported by the US, Switzerland, and Israel, according to the French daily Le Monde.

Social media reaction

One user said, "India should send some more food and medicines to Palestine,” while another said, “It's very saddening to see this.”

“These are my favourite biscuits, too, from my childhood,” said a third user.

A report by NDTV indicates that humanitarian aid entering Gaza is frequently sold at inflated prices in the black market. Dr. Khaled Alshawwa, a 31-year-old surgeon residing in Gaza City, stated to NDTV that the issue does not stem from original suppliers or taxation. He added that these goods typically enter Gaza as humanitarian aid, provided free of charge, but only a minority of people receive them. Scarcity transforms them into high-priced commodities within the black market.

The doctor further explained that the prolonged closure of borders, lasting over three months, has permitted only a limited supply of essential goods, insufficient to meet the needs of the 2 million residents. Consequently, when some individuals manage to acquire these goods, or in instances of looting, these food items are sold at excessively high and unaffordable prices.