Paris Olympics 2024: Turkish Olympic shooter goes viral for...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeViral

Viral

Paris Olympics 2024: Turkish Olympic shooter goes viral for...

Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec, 51, has become a viral sensation after winning silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A photo of him taking aim with one hand in his pocket and minimal gear went viral, amassing 68 million views on social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 02:37 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Turkish Olympic shooter goes viral for...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yusuf Dikec, the 51-year-old Turkish air pistol shooter, has become the latest social media sensation after clinching the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His striking photo—showing him taking aim with one hand in his pocket and wearing minimal gear—has gone viral, captivating audiences worldwide.

The image of Dikec, dressed in prescription glasses and basic earplugs, as opposed to the high-tech gear worn by other competitors, has exploded on social media platforms like X, where it has garnered a staggering 68 million views. The accompanying caption humorously highlighted his unconventional approach: “Turkey sent a 51-year-old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover, or ear protection and got the silver medal.”

Dikec’s appearance contrasted sharply with his competitors in the air pistol mixed team event, who sported specialized goggles, anti-blur lenses, and noise-canceling ear protectors. His laid-back demeanor, combined with his impressive performance, has led to a flurry of memes and jokes online. Some humorously suggested that Turkey might have sent a secret agent or hitman to the Olympics, with Dikec purposely missing out on gold to avoid suspicion.

In the final, Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec from Serbia took the gold in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team competition, narrowly defeating Dikec and Sevval Ilayda Tarhan of Turkey 16-14 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. India’s Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured the bronze by overcoming the South Korean duo Oh Ye-jin and Lee Won-ho 16-10.

While Dikec may have missed out on gold, he has undoubtedly won the hearts of social media users with his effortless charm and casual confidence. This marks his fifth Olympic appearance and his first-ever medal at the Games.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

This actor once cooked food for Britishers, started career with flops, later ruled over Bollywood; holds record for…

This actor once cooked food for Britishers, started career with flops, later ruled over Bollywood; holds record for…

Bombay High Court grants relief to Arijit Singh, says AI tools mimicking his voice is violation of personality rights

Bombay High Court grants relief to Arijit Singh, says AI tools mimicking his voice is violation of personality rights

Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement