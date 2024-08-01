Paris Olympics 2024: Turkish Olympic shooter goes viral for...

Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec, 51, has become a viral sensation after winning silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A photo of him taking aim with one hand in his pocket and minimal gear went viral, amassing 68 million views on social media.

Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal pic.twitter.com/sFKcsRzvrw — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 31, 2024

The image of Dikec, dressed in prescription glasses and basic earplugs, as opposed to the high-tech gear worn by other competitors, has exploded on social media platforms like X, where it has garnered a staggering 68 million views. The accompanying caption humorously highlighted his unconventional approach: “Turkey sent a 51-year-old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover, or ear protection and got the silver medal.”

Dikec’s appearance contrasted sharply with his competitors in the air pistol mixed team event, who sported specialized goggles, anti-blur lenses, and noise-canceling ear protectors. His laid-back demeanor, combined with his impressive performance, has led to a flurry of memes and jokes online. Some humorously suggested that Turkey might have sent a secret agent or hitman to the Olympics, with Dikec purposely missing out on gold to avoid suspicion.

In the final, Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec from Serbia took the gold in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team competition, narrowly defeating Dikec and Sevval Ilayda Tarhan of Turkey 16-14 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. India’s Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured the bronze by overcoming the South Korean duo Oh Ye-jin and Lee Won-ho 16-10.

While Dikec may have missed out on gold, he has undoubtedly won the hearts of social media users with his effortless charm and casual confidence. This marks his fifth Olympic appearance and his first-ever medal at the Games.