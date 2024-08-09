Paris Olympics 2024: Here's what happens to Olympic villages once games are over

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Narendra Modi calls Neeraj Chopra after Olympics silver, hails his grit and mother's sportsman spirit

Viral video: Woman’s dance to ‘Tauba Tauba’ on roadside almost ends in accident, watch

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

The untold story of Arshad Nadeem: Left cricket for javelin, one advice changed Pakistan's star athlete

Woman decides to become Blinkit delivery agent for one day, what happened next will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Narendra Modi calls Neeraj Chopra after Olympics silver, hails his grit and mother's sportsman spirit

PM Narendra Modi calls Neeraj Chopra after Olympics silver, hails his grit and mother's sportsman spirit

Viral video: Woman’s dance to ‘Tauba Tauba’ on roadside almost ends in accident, watch

Viral video: Woman’s dance to ‘Tauba Tauba’ on roadside almost ends in accident, watch

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

7 foods to fight vitamin B deficiency naturally

7 foods to fight vitamin B deficiency naturally

7 Indian cities where non-vegetarian foods are banned

7 Indian cities where non-vegetarian foods are banned

5 yoga poses to boost immunity

5 yoga poses to boost immunity

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

HomeViral

Viral

Paris Olympics 2024: Here's what happens to Olympic villages once games are over

Olympic Villages have evolved from temporary structures to sophisticated, sustainable communities, transforming into lasting residential and commercial spaces post-Games.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 05:34 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Here's what happens to Olympic villages once games are over
What happens to abandoned Olympic villages once the games are over?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Paris Olympics 2024: The Olympic Games, as we know them today, trace their origins back to Athens 1896. However, ancient Greece had its own set of religious festivals honoring Zeus, where athletes from various city-states competed. These ancient Olympic Games date back 2,800 years, with the first event occurring in 776 BC. Held every four years, these Games even led to the creation of the "Olympiad," a time measurement unit in ancient Greece.

The name "Olympic Games" is derived from Mount Olympus, the home of the Greek gods. The ancient Games were conducted for approximately four centuries before being discontinued, possibly due to a fire that destroyed the Temple of Olympian Zeus. Fast forward to 1896, Athens hosted the first modern Olympic Games. By 1924, the Olympics arrived in Paris, marking the first instance of an Olympic Village, albeit a temporary one.

Paris 1924: The First Olympic Village

For the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris, wooden huts were constructed near the Stade de Colombes to house athletes. This "Olympic Village" provided shared amenities such as a post office, currency exchange, and dining halls. Despite being a temporary structure, the Stade de Colombes remains today, renamed Yves-du-Manoir. The adjacent site has since been developed and has hosted numerous national and international competitions.

Let’s take a look at the Olympic Games villages and their fate thereafter in last two two decades:

Sydney 2000: Sustainable Development

The Olympic Village in Sydney, located in Newington, was designed with environmental sustainability in mind. It served as the sole accommodation for the Games, providing easy access to the main venues. After the Olympics, the new apartments and houses were sold or rented, transforming the Village into a residential area for over 5,000 people. Some modular units were repurposed into schools and nurseries.

Athens 2004: Social Housing Legacy

The Athens Olympic Village, developed by the Greek Social Housing Association (OEK), was intended to provide social housing for over 10,000 people post-Games. Although the initial plans included infrastructure like schools and hospitals, many of these were never built, leaving the area under-occupied and not fully developed as intended.

London 2012: A Model of Urban Regeneration

Located in Stratford, the London Olympic Village was a key element in the city's regeneration efforts. Post-Games, it was transformed into East Village, featuring shops, cafés, recreational spaces, and a school. The polyclinic was repurposed as a health centre named after Sir Ludwig Guttmann, the founder of the Paralympic Games.

Rio 2016: Community-Oriented Transformation

The Rio Olympic Village in Barra was designed to provide comprehensive services to its residents. After the Games, it is being converted into a public park with sports courts, playgrounds, and landscaped areas, aimed at serving the local communities.

Tokyo 2020: Resilience Amidst a Pandemic

Initially scheduled for 2020, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Held without public spectators, the Games featured an Olympic Village in Harumi with over 5,000 units. Post-Games, this area is being developed into a residential complex known as Harumi Flag.

Paris 2024: A Return to the City of Light

A century later, Paris will again host the Olympics in 2024. The new Olympic Village, constructed in the northeastern suburbs, will be transformed into a mixed-use development post-Games. The complex will accommodate 6,000 office workers and provide housing for an additional 6,000 residents.

From temporary wooden huts to state-of-the-art residential complexes, Olympic Villages have evolved significantly, reflecting changes in urban planning, sustainability, and community development.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How rich is Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti? What are his other sources of income apart from coaching UPSC aspirants

How rich is Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti? What are his other sources of income apart from coaching UPSC aspirants

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

Hajj Policy 2025: India’s Haj committee gets 70% quota, companion must for those above…

Hajj Policy 2025: India’s Haj committee gets 70% quota, companion must for those above…

Ratan Tata's company's next big move, a lethal weapon, know everything about it

Ratan Tata's company's next big move, a lethal weapon, know everything about it

Paris Olympics: India women's table tennis team lose 1-3 to Germany in QF, wrestler Antim Panghal loses R16 tie

Paris Olympics: India women's table tennis team lose 1-3 to Germany in QF, wrestler Antim Panghal loses R16 tie

MORE

MOST VIEWED

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

5 popular bikes banned in India

5 popular bikes banned in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement