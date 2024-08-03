Paris Olympics 2024: Chinese badminton player wins gold, receives heartwarming wedding proposal from..., watch

China’s Huang Ya Qiong and Zheng Siwei secured the first badminton gold of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a decisive 21-8, 21-11 win over South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun.

In a dazzling display of skill and romance, China’s Huang Ya Qiong struck gold and found love at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday. Huang, alongside her mixed doubles partner Zheng Siwei, triumphed over South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun with a commanding 21-8, 21-11 victory. This win not only secured the first badminton gold of the Paris Games but also marked a perfect end to their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The victorious pair was honored at La Chapelle Arena, where they basked in their golden glory before taking a victory lap around the arena. But the celebration didn't end there.

La belle demande en mariage de Liu Yuchen après que Huang Ya qiong ai gagné sa médaille d'or #paris2024 pic.twitter.com/539b6kQ1vi — France JO 2024 (@FranceJO2024) August 2, 2024

In a heartwarming twist, Huang’s boyfriend, Liu Yuchen—an accomplished men’s doubles player who won silver in Tokyo and faced an early exit in Paris—was waiting in the wings. Liu made a grand gesture by presenting Huang with a bouquet of flowers and, in a moment of pure romance, proposed to her with a ring in front of the cheering crowd. Huang, visibly surprised and delighted, gleefully accepted the proposal, saying, “I had been preparing for the match. Today I became an Olympic champion and got engaged. I think the ring fits my finger really well.”

A gold medal and a ring



What a memorable day for Huang Ya Qiong at #Badminton #Olympics pic.twitter.com/NZzHZi6m5H — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 2, 2024

Huang and Zheng’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. They took an early lead and closed out the first game in under 20 minutes. Despite a stronger start from their South Korean opponents in the second game, Huang and Zheng's relentless play sealed their victory when Jeong’s return went wide.

Reflecting on their journey, Zheng admitted, “In Tokyo, we didn’t prepare very wisely. We worked hard then, but this time we trained and played smarter. That’s why I felt we could perform better this time.”

In other badminton news, Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino clinched the bronze medal with a 21-13, 22-20 win over South Korea’s Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung. China has dominated the badminton podium in the last six Olympics and is poised to add more medals. Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan are set to compete in an all-Chinese women’s doubles final against Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning on Saturday. Meanwhile, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chan have reached the men’s doubles final and will face Taiwan’s defending champions, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin.

The 2024 Paris Olympics continues to be a stage for unforgettable moments, combining athletic excellence with personal milestones.