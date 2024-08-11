Twitter
Paris 2024 Olympics: Team China’s ‘gravitation’ artistic swimming routine is must-see masterpiece, watch

Team China’s artistic swimming squad wowed audiences at the Paris 2024 Olympics with their routine "Gravitation," which went viral, amassing 17 million views.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 02:55 PM IST

Paris 2024 Olympics: Team China’s ‘gravitation’ artistic swimming routine is must-see masterpiece, watch
Team China’s artistic swimming squad left audiences spellbound with their latest routine, "Gravitation," at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Their flawless execution of intricate moves not only earned them high praise from the judges but also captured the hearts of millions worldwide. A video of the performance has since gone viral, amassing an astonishing 17 million views on social media.

The video begins with eight athletes standing beside the pool, ready to showcase their talent. In perfect synchronization, they dive into the water, immediately forming a stunning pyramid-like structure. The routine’s most breathtaking moment arrives when one swimmer is launched into the air, performing a gravity-defying flip that left spectators in awe.

As the routine progresses, the team transitions into a series of precisely coordinated moves, gliding through the water as if they were one with it. Their seamless synchronization and fluidity made the performance a visual masterpiece, captivating viewers both in the stadium and online.

The Paris 2024 Olympics, which kicked off on July 26 and will conclude on August 11, have been a mix of dramatic moments and controversies. The opening ceremony faced backlash for allegedly offending Christian religious sentiments, and further concerns arose when some athletes fell ill after swimming in the River Seine, reportedly due to poor water quality.

Despite these challenges, the Games have also provided unforgettable moments, including Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec's charismatic performance and a heartwarming marriage proposal from Chinese badminton player Zheng Si Wei to his mixed doubles partner Huang Ya Qiong following their gold medal victory.

