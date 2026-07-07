Parents tie kid to door frame to 'increase height', ignore child screaming in pain; netizens say 'literal torture' | Watch

A shocking viral video has sparked internet outrage, showing a crying child hanging from a door frame with his hands tied.

A shocking video showing a young child being subjected to extreme physical distress has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and urgent calls for police intervention. The disturbing clip captures a crying child hanging from a door frame with his hands tied, while a concerned neighbour confronts the parents over the abusive treatment.

Neighbour confronts abuse

The incident came to light when a woman, appearing to be a neighbour, filmed herself confronting the child's parents. In the video, she is heard asking, 'Bacche ko aise torture karte hain? The child's mother defensively snaps back, 'Aapko pata hai kya ho raha hai kya nahi ho raha?'

As the child continues to scream in pain, the neighbour alleges that she could hear the cries from downstairs and claims the father was also beating the boy. The mother quickly dismisses the entire ordeal as a 'personal matter' and sternly warns the neighbour not to interfere in their household affairs.

Dangerous height myth

Later in the video, the father is seen using help to remove the very upset youngster from the door frame. The father astonishingly defends the crime when questioned further, saying they had tied the youngster up to 'increase his height.' Subsequently, he accuses the neighbour of filming them without their consent.

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The video has provoked angry responses on social media, even if the precise location and veracity of the clip are still unknown. The parents' risky and unscientific reasoning has been criticised by users, who have classified it as child abuse rather than strict parenting. Law enforcement agencies are being actively tagged by online users who demand that the adults be arrested in accordance with stringent child protection regulations and that the youngster be safely taken from the home.