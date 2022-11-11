Parents present special gift to intelligent daughter after she clears NEET, video goes viral

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The bond between parents and their kids especially with the girl child is regarded to be one of the most precious and selfless. We've seen a lot of videos in the past that highlight the precious bond between parents and their daughters. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet which shows a girl’s parents surprising her with a new mobile phone on her 18th birthday. The video has gone viral, and netizens are gushing over the touching moment.

RJ Mahek, the girl's mother, shared the video on October 20, and it has already received over 6.8 million views. According to the capion, the girl finished first in her class in science stream in Class 12. She also scored a whooping 680/720 in the NEET exam, placing her 897th out of over 18 lakh students in India. While the girl had never requested anything, her parents surprised her with a new phone.

After being shared online, the video received over 7 million views. Netizens were moved by the girl's reaction and showered their love in the comments section. Users flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "I always complained that my parents don't by me expensive gifts. After watching this video I realised I haven't been a good son either. She deserves it." Another user wrote, "She Deserve it after so much sacrifices... Also she didn't asked for this phone this shows the upbringing of her ." A third user commented, "This is so so adorable."