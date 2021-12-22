'Aasman se gire': Parasailing turns nightmare as women plunge into sea after rope snaps - WATCH

A parasailing adventure went awry for two women from Mumbai when their parasailing line snapped from the boat, resulting in an accident.

The accident was caught on camera and the video thus went viral garnering 3.7 million views.

The video shows two women all ready for a parasailing ride. Everything seems to be in place for the duo until the rope attached to the parachute snaps from the boat. As a result, both women plunge into the ocean. The hair-raising video has raised questions about the legitimacy of the standard safety procedures followed by adventure sports operators across India.

Watch video here:

Thanks to life jackets, the women stayed afloat and were then rescued by fishermen.