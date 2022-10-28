'Job security will only be in government jobs': Parag Agrawal's termination by Elon Musk sparks meme fest | Photo: Twitter/@cryptoshrypto1

Several high-ranking employees were terminated by Elon Musk when Tesla CEO took over Twitter, the largest social media platform. Among the top executives sacked by the SpaceX CEO were the former CEO Parag Agrawal, the chief finance officer Ned Segal, and the director of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.

This move by Musk sparked a meme fest on social media as many internet users shared their hilarious reaction. Agrawal and Segal were present at the closing of the purchase and were led out of Twitter's San Francisco offices, according to Reuters.

In his latest tweet, Musk wrote, “the bird is freed”. Elon Musk, who is well-known for his amusing tweets, has changed his Twitter handle to "Chief Twit." He also uploaded a video of him carrying a sink into the Twitter office. He also shared a video along with the caption that reads, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Here are some of the funniest memes that internet users have posted.

Is anyone getting emotional after #ParagAgrawal fired from Twitter by Elon Muskpic.twitter.com/JzXaYYV6pi — Gaurav Singh (@imGS_17_18_23) October 28, 2022

Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 October 28, 2022

