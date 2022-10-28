Search icon
'Job security will only be in government jobs': Parag Agrawal's termination by Elon Musk sparks meme fest

Netizens shared hilarious memes as Elon Musk fired the Indian-origin Twitter executive Parag Agrawal after buyout.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

Several high-ranking employees were terminated by Elon Musk when Tesla CEO took over Twitter, the largest social media platform. Among the top executives sacked by the SpaceX CEO were the former CEO Parag Agrawal, the chief finance officer Ned Segal, and the director of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.

This move by Musk sparked a meme fest on social media as many internet users shared their hilarious reaction. Agrawal and Segal were present at the closing of the purchase and were led out of Twitter's San Francisco offices, according to Reuters.

In his latest tweet, Musk wrote, “the bird is freed”. Elon Musk, who is well-known for his amusing tweets, has changed his Twitter handle to "Chief Twit." He also uploaded a video of him carrying a sink into the Twitter office. He also shared a video along with the caption that reads, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Here are some of the funniest memes that internet users have posted.

 

 

 

 

 

