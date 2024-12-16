Ishan Sharma, a Bengaluru-based startup founder and entrepreneur, posted the image of the bill he received after enjoying a large meal at the restaurant, praising the establishment for its pricing approach.

Popular Indian YouTuber recently took to X to commend a restaurant for its policy of not imposing a service charge on customers. However, the photo of the food bill he shared has garnered significant attention online. Ishan Sharma, a Bengaluru-based startup founder and entrepreneur, posted the image of the bill he received after enjoying a large meal at the restaurant, praising the establishment for its pricing approach.

"Restaurants, take note!" he exclaimed in his post, which featured a bill for five food items. The vegetarian meal included paneer khurchan, daal bhukhara, paneer makhani, along with khasta roti and pudina parantha. The total for these five dishes amounted to an impressive Rs 10,030.

Alongside the huge amount, the receipt read, "We levy no service charges." While Sharma commended the restaurant for this policy, his praise was met with backlash from many users on X, who were taken aback by the substantial amount he spent on the meal.

As sson as Ishan shared the post, it quickly went viral. Till now the post has gained over one million views and several comments. Users were shocked that Sharma paid such high prices for a typical north Indian meal. Taking to the comment section a user wrote, " ₹2900 for paneer makhani, ₹1125 for three paranthas and ₹400 for a roti."

"With the amount you paid for Paneer Makhni, you could have completed an MA at Darbhanga University," commented one user. Many others echoed this sentiment, arguing that ₹10,000 is typically what most people would spend on a weekend getaway or a significant shopping trip. One user even recommended purchasing a pair of high-quality earphones instead.

Others mocked Sharma for praising the absence of a service charge when he had already spent so much on the meal. "Bro, they charged you Rs 375 for a roti that’s worth Rs 25; they wouldn’t bother to collect a 10% service charge," remarked one user.