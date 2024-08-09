Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Panda rolls down a moat in viral video, internet can't stop gushing

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

This queen of pop was discovered by Zeenat Aman, abused and cheated on by husband; died tragically after...

NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement today

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Panda rolls down a moat in viral video, internet can't stop gushing

Panda rolls down a moat in viral video, internet can't stop gushing

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

8 animals that don't drink water

8 animals that don't drink water

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

This queen of pop was discovered by Zeenat Aman, abused and cheated on by husband; died tragically after...

This queen of pop was discovered by Zeenat Aman, abused and cheated on by husband; died tragically after...

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Panda rolls down a moat in viral video, internet can't stop gushing

A heartwarming video of a panda rolling on the floor has gone viral, captivating viewers with its sheer cuteness.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 07:00 AM IST

Panda rolls down a moat in viral video, internet can't stop gushing
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There's no shortage of panda videos online, capturing everything from their playful tumbles down hills to their surprising climbing skills. These adorable creatures always manage to brighten our day. Recently, a new video of a panda rolling on the floor has taken social media by storm, and it's winning hearts all over.

The video, posted by the Twitter page Nature is Amazing, opens with an irresistibly cute panda joyfully rolling on the floor. Its antics are absolutely heart-melting!

Since being shared on August 9, the tweet has garnered over 163,000 views and counting. The reactions from viewers have been overwhelmingly positive and filled with affection:

"Pandas are my favorite animal! I want to go to China to visit them for real!" one Twitter user exclaimed. Another added, "This is so so cute." "Love this," expressed a third. "Pandas are the funniest creatures," noted another. "It’s cute," shared yet another fan.

The charm of pandas never fails to captivate us, and this latest video is no exception. It's the perfect dose of cuteness to brighten anyone's day!

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Lucknow couple kisses over sunroof of speeding car, netizens say...

Viral video: Lucknow couple kisses over sunroof of speeding car, netizens say...

This queen of pop was discovered by Zeenat Aman, abused and cheated on by husband; died tragically after...

This queen of pop was discovered by Zeenat Aman, abused and cheated on by husband; died tragically after...

Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv EV in India; bookings to start on this date

Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv EV in India; bookings to start on this date

‘A beginning of infinite love': Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engaged in traditional ceremony, first photos out

‘A beginning of infinite love': Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engaged in traditional ceremony, first photos out

Tech companies laid off over 1,00,000 in July; Microsoft, Intel among...

Tech companies laid off over 1,00,000 in July; Microsoft, Intel among...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement