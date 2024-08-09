Panda rolls down a moat in viral video, internet can't stop gushing

A heartwarming video of a panda rolling on the floor has gone viral, captivating viewers with its sheer cuteness.

There's no shortage of panda videos online, capturing everything from their playful tumbles down hills to their surprising climbing skills. These adorable creatures always manage to brighten our day. Recently, a new video of a panda rolling on the floor has taken social media by storm, and it's winning hearts all over.

Still wondering how does this species survive in the wild.. pic.twitter.com/joydXcJWu5 — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 8, 2024

The video, posted by the Twitter page Nature is Amazing, opens with an irresistibly cute panda joyfully rolling on the floor. Its antics are absolutely heart-melting!

Since being shared on August 9, the tweet has garnered over 163,000 views and counting. The reactions from viewers have been overwhelmingly positive and filled with affection:

"Pandas are my favorite animal! I want to go to China to visit them for real!" one Twitter user exclaimed. Another added, "This is so so cute." "Love this," expressed a third. "Pandas are the funniest creatures," noted another. "It’s cute," shared yet another fan.

The charm of pandas never fails to captivate us, and this latest video is no exception. It's the perfect dose of cuteness to brighten anyone's day!