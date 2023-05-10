Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Panda plays with container and gets trapped under it, viral video melts hearts

We have a similar clip that will undoubtedly lift your mood. The popular video shows panda gets entangled beneath a container while playing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

Panda plays with container and gets trapped under it, viral video melts hearts
screengrab

New Delhi: When it comes to animals, everyone has different preferences. But we're pretty sure we all have one animal in common that we can't get enough of: pandas. They are fluffy, playful, and adorable, and watching panda movies on the internet will instantly enhance one's serotonin levels. Don't you think videos of pandas performing the most commonplace activities in their natural surroundings are fascinating to watch? We have a similar clip that will undoubtedly lift your mood.  The popular video shows panda gets entangled beneath a container while playing.


The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows a panda playing with a large container. The container unexpectedly catches the panda inside after several curious taps. As the animal tries to escape, its companion appears unmoved. In a comical move, the other panda tries to push the panda locked inside the container.

The video has received over 2 million views and numerous reactions. Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the cuddly panda. Many people wrote about how much fun the animal was having.

Reactions: 
One user wrote,"The life we crave for but cannot have". A second user wrote, " This cutie just made my day."  "How can anyone not be smitten by these fat fluffy sweeties?" wrote a third user. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.