Panda plays with container and gets trapped under it, viral video melts hearts

New Delhi: When it comes to animals, everyone has different preferences. But we're pretty sure we all have one animal in common that we can't get enough of: pandas. They are fluffy, playful, and adorable, and watching panda movies on the internet will instantly enhance one's serotonin levels. Don't you think videos of pandas performing the most commonplace activities in their natural surroundings are fascinating to watch? We have a similar clip that will undoubtedly lift your mood. The popular video shows panda gets entangled beneath a container while playing.



The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows a panda playing with a large container. The container unexpectedly catches the panda inside after several curious taps. As the animal tries to escape, its companion appears unmoved. In a comical move, the other panda tries to push the panda locked inside the container.

The video has received over 2 million views and numerous reactions. Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the cuddly panda. Many people wrote about how much fun the animal was having.

Reactions:

One user wrote,"The life we crave for but cannot have". A second user wrote, " This cutie just made my day." "How can anyone not be smitten by these fat fluffy sweeties?" wrote a third user.