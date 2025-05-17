Satish Ray, actor and social media star, got everyone talking with his brief yet emphatic role in hit web series Panchayat Season 2. Remember Sachivji's best friend, Siddhu, who came to visit him in Phulera village and captured our hearts with his comic timings and dialogue delivery?

Satish Ray, actor and social media star, got everyone talking with his brief yet emphatic role in hit web series Panchayat Season 2. Remember Sachivji's best friend, Siddhu, who came to visit him in Phulera village and captured our hearts with his comic timings and dialogue delivery?

Satish runs his YouTube channel with a massive fan following. The Panchayat fame keeps posting engaging, funny contents, drawing wide appreciation from viewers. In his latest, he has posted a video in which the actor is seen mimicking a Pakistani general if he were to talk about Operation Sindoor - India's major military action launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack which had resulted in 26 killings.

And this one is epic! Titled "7 May ki kahani by Pakistani General", the video features Satish Ray playing the Pakistan general and expressing his views on India's military response.

"Jee, aapko sach bataun, jab missilein aayi, khuda ka wasta, humko laga light aa gayi" (To tell you the truth, when missiles came, I swear by god, we thought lights came on), Ray said.

"Lekin humne intercept nahi kiya aapki missile ki humari location pata lag jaayegi, lekin location pata thi aapki missile ko (But we didn't intercept your missiles as we thought it would reveal our location. But the missiles somehow did know about our location)", he added, giving a Pakistani touch to his accent which turned out to be so on-point.

Here's how netizens reacted

Needless to say, netizens are digging it!

"Much awaited , no one other than would have made this happen", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Been waiting till midnight for this epic droppp!!!"

A third joined, "the final nail in the coffin!"