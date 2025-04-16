The ATM has been set up in an AC coach of the train. However, it can be accessed by passengers from all 22 coaches of the train.

The Indian Railways has installed an ATM in the Panchavati Express, making it the first train in India to have an ATM installed onboard. The machine allows passengers to withdraw cash even while the train is moving. Besides cash withdrawals, passengers can also use the ATM to order cheque books and receive account statements. The ATM has been placed by the Bank of Maharashtra in collaboration with the Bhusawal division of Central Railways (CR). The ATM has been set up in an AC coach of the train. However, it can be accessed by passengers from all 22 coaches of the Panchvati Express since they are connected through vestibules. To ensure safety, the ATM is fitted with a shutter system and is monitored by CCTV cameras around the clock.

The Panchavati Express runs between Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) and Manmad Junction (MMR) in Maharashtra. The ATM has been introduced as part of Indian Railways' Innovative and Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (INFRIS). Railway officials said the trial went well, with the machine functioning smoothly throughout the journey. However, there were some brief network issues in the stretch between Igatpuri and Kasara, which is known for poor signal due to tunnels and limited mobile connectivity. Railway officials said the service may be expanded to more trains if it becomes popular among passengers.

Interestingly, the same ATM will also be available to passengers of the Mumbai–Hingoli Jan Shatabdi Express, as it shares the same rake with the Panchavati Express. This means more passengers on the longer route will also benefit from the facility. Ity Pandey, the divisional railway manager of Bhusawal, said, “The results were good. People will now be able to withdraw cash while travelling. We will keep monitoring the performance of the machine.” Pandey also shared that the idea was first proposed during an INFRIS meeting organised by the Bhusawal division.

(With inputs from IANS)

