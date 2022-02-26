Palindrome baby! Kid born on 22/02/2022 at 2:22 am in room number 2 weighing 122 ounces

In a rather unbelievable moment, new mom Aberli Spear delivered daughter Judah Grace Spear on 02/02/2022, exactly at 2:22 am.

As the rarity of ‘Twosday’ is celebrated around the world, or what is otherwise known as the palindrome date, which is more specifically 2/22/22 on February 22, the day became even more super special for a North Carolina couple who became a family as the couple welcomed their baby girl to the world in a more than unique way.

In a rather unbelievable moment, new mom Aberli Spear delivered daughter Judah Grace Spear on the date February 22, 2022 (2/2/2022), exactly at 2:22 a.m. That’s not the end of it, the delivery happened in the hospital’s labor and delivery room which was numbered 2 as well. Adding to that uniqueness, the miracle baby weighed exactly 7 pounds, 10 ounces, which equals to 122 total ounces.

“I heard all the nurses screaming in excitement and I was like, ‘what is happening,” mom Aberli said. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘what time was she born?’ He was like, ‘2:22,’ and I was like, ‘oh, okay!'”

“Today is an extra special ‘twos-day’ for this newborn and her family!” Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2!”

In a recently posted tweet, it was revealed that the kid’s mother has gone through cancer treatments and was diagnosed with lymphoma as well.

“Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family. Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely,” another tweet mentioned.

The couple said their daughter’s birthday isn’t just numerically unique. “Her name means ‘praise’,” Aberli said. “Judah, that’s why we picked that name because I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2014 and we were told that we probably couldn’t have kids.”

The news of the birth instantly went insanely viral on social media, with people applauding the highly unique birth date.