Palash Muchhal's mother BREAKS SILENCE days after postponement of son's wedding with Smriti Mandhana: 'He had dreamt of...'

'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch
Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda
Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...
'I wish I had done five or ten more films with him': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra, shares his experience of working with superstar in Ikkis
Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winning legend, started as engineer, now known for...
When Helen was thrown out of her own house by..., Dilip Kumar asked THIS underworld don to help Salman Khan's stepmother, he was..
'Get back our winners': Nita Ambani's BIG strategy behind Mumbai Indians Women's bold moves at WPL 2026 auction
Who is Anirudha Srikkanth? MS Dhoni's ex-teammate, son of 1983 World Cup winner marries actor-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan
WATCH: 5 stranded mid-air in sky dining restaurant near Munnar in Kerala, rescue ops underway
Meet Ashna Mehta, Shloka Mehta’s cousin who designed 'AKPV' charms for Nita Ambani's Hermes bag
VIRAL
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, which was scheduled for November 23, was indefinitely postponed as the cricketer's father experienced sudden heart attack-like symptoms.
Days after cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding was indefinitely postponed, the groom-to-be's mother, Amita Muchhal, said that the wedding will take place soon. "Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome...Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi", she said.
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, which was scheduled for November 23, was indefinitely postponed as the cricketer's father experienced sudden heart attack-like symptoms. According to reports, the stress due to Smriti's father's health and the postponement of the wedding ceremony reportedly deteriorated Palash's health too, after which he was rushed to a hospital.
Palash Muchhal, who was briefly hospitalised due to stress-related illness, has been discharged. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana has removed all her wedding-related posts from her social media accounts, fueling speculations. However, family members from both families have clarified that the wedding postponement was due solely to health-related issues.
However, social media users tell a different story, claiming the wedding was postponed because the groom-to-be was intimately involved with a choreographer. What is important to note is that these are merely claims and not based on statements made by either of the families.
DNA doesn't confirm the veracity of the above claims