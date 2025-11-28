FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Palash Muchhal's mother BREAKS SILENCE days after postponement of son's wedding with Smriti Mandhana: 'He had dreamt of...'

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, which was scheduled for November 23, was indefinitely postponed as the cricketer's father experienced sudden heart attack-like symptoms.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Palash Muchhal's mother BREAKS SILENCE days after postponement of son's wedding with Smriti Mandhana: 'He had dreamt of...'
Image credit: Instagram
Days after cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding was indefinitely postponed, the groom-to-be's mother, Amita Muchhal, said that the wedding will take place soon. "Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome...Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi", she said. 

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, which was scheduled for November 23, was indefinitely postponed as the cricketer's father experienced sudden heart attack-like symptoms. According to reports, the stress due to Smriti's father's health and the postponement of the wedding ceremony reportedly deteriorated Palash's health too, after which he was rushed to a hospital. 

Recent developments in Smriti-Palash's wedding

Palash Muchhal, who was briefly hospitalised due to stress-related illness, has been discharged. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana has removed all her wedding-related posts from her social media accounts, fueling speculations. However, family members from both families have clarified that the wedding postponement was due solely to health-related issues. 

However, social media users tell a different story, claiming the wedding was postponed because the groom-to-be was intimately involved with a choreographer. What is important to note is that these are merely claims and not based on statements made by either of the families. 

DNA doesn't confirm the veracity of the above claims

