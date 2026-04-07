Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandanna are reuniting? Smriti's father spotted with singer Palak Mucchal in viral photo, netizens say, 'Girl no please'; here's the truth

While fans were hopping for a reunion between ex-lovers Cricketer Smriti Mandanna and Palash Mucchal, now a photograph is going viral on social media where Palash Mucchal's sister is spotted with Smriti Mandanna's father. Is the viral rumour 'false'?

While fans were hopping for a reunion between ex-lovers Cricketer Smriti Mandanna and Palash Mucchal, now a photograph is going viral on social media where Palash Mucchal's sister is spotted with Smriti Mandanna's father. The viral rumour that erupted on Reddit claims that Smriti Mandhana’s father was recently spotted in a warm interaction with singer Palak Muchhal and her husband, music composer Mithoon at a farmer's cafe in Mumbai. However, few netizens were quick to notice Palak Mucchal's outfit, a beige blazer, which is more winter appropriate. This hinted that the photo maybe old and not recent.

What netizens are saying?

Many netizens believed the viral rumours and started getting concered for Smriti Mandanna. One user said, 'Smriti, Girl, No please.' Second said, 'No madam neverever try to think abt it.'

While few realized that the photo was a old photo. One user said, 'What is she wearing in April?' second said, 'It's an old photo ig.'

Smriti Mandanna and Palash Mucchal wedding called off

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's love story was soon turning to 'forever' as the couple was set to tie knot on 23rd November 2025. However the wedding was suddenly postponed, citing a health complication as Smriti's father health deteriorated. However, later both Palash and Smriti stated that the wedding has been called off! Palash Mucchal shared that he has decided to move on from his personal relationship.