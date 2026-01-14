FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Palak Paneer 'Smell' Row: Indian PhD scholars win Rs 1.8 crore settlement in US, here's all you need to know

The controversy began on September 5, 2023, when Prakash (34), a PhD student in the Anthropology Department, was heating his lunch of palak paneer in a shared microwave.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 01:16 PM IST

Palak Paneer 'Smell' Row: Indian PhD scholars win Rs 1.8 crore settlement in US, here's all you need to know
A heated dispute over a traditional Indian dish, palak paneer, has led to a significant victory for two Indian PhD students at the University of Colorado Boulder in the United States. Aditya Prakash and Urmi Bhattacheryya were awarded USD 200,000 (approximately Rs 1.8 crore) in a civil rights settlement after facing systemic discrimination over their cultural food choice.

What exactly happened?

The controversy began on September 5, 2023, when Prakash (34), a PhD student in the Anthropology Department, was heating his lunch of palak paneer in a shared microwave. A female staff member approached him, complaining about the "pungent smell" and instructing him not to use the microwave.

Prakash argued that it was a common space and he had the right to access it, saying, "My food is my pride. And notions about what smells good or bad to someone are culturally determined".

The situation escalated when Bhattacheryya, Prakash's partner, got involved and supported him. The couple alleged that they faced discrimination for standing their ground, with Prakash being repeatedly summoned to meetings with senior faculty over accusations that he made the staff member "feel unsafe", according to a report by Indian Express. Bhattacheryya claimed she was fired from her teaching assistant position without explanation for supporting Prakash.

Lawsuit and settlement

The couple filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging that the reaction to their cultural food was a manifestation of deeper "systemic bias" against international students. In September 2025, the University of Colorado Boulder settled the case, paying USD 200,000 (approximately Rs 1.8 crore) to Prakash and Bhattacheryya and conferring their master's degrees. However, the two have been barred from future enrolment or employment at the university.

Bhattacheryya's viral post

Bhattacheryya took to Instagram to share their victory, writing, "This year, I fought a fight – a fight for the freedom to eat what I want and to protest at will... no matter the colour of my skin, my ethnic extraction or the unflinchingly unchanged Indian accent," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urmi Bhattacheryya (@urmi6)

"I endured startling health reversals I'd never encountered before. The steady chipping away at, and eroding of, a self-respect and confidence I'd always jealously safeguarded -- that no one had ever dared to touch before. Until these actions did, if you've followed our journeys, did. Well, not for long. I will not be humbled by injustices. I will not be silent in the face of deliberate upheavals. I will certainly kowtow to no one," she further added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
