Inside Pakistan's most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth...

This majestic mansion boasts an expansive facade, a generous floor plan, a capacious garage, a refreshing swimming pool with a waterfall, a well-equipped gym, a state-of-the-art theatre, a comfortable lounge area, and more.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

The Gulberg area in Pakistan's Islamabad is an upscale residential enclave housing opulent villas and mansions that are beyond the means of an average homebuyer. To cater to the lavish lifestyle and tastes of Pakistani business magnates, athletes and artists, a developer has unveiled an extravagant residence, touted as the most expensive house in Pakistan with a whopping price tag of Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 125 crore. While it remains uncertain whether the property has been sold or is still available, it is no match when compared to the Rs 15,000 crore Antilia, the residence of Asia's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani and his family that includes Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani.

Renowned for its lavish farmhouses, which command prices ranging from PKR 11-12 crore for a 5 kanal area (1 kanal equivalent to 0.12 acres), Islamabad's Gulberg has become synonymous with luxury. One of the noteworthy estates in this elite neighbuorhood is the sprawling 10 kanal Royal Palace House, valued at approximately PKR 125 crore.

This majestic mansion boasts an expansive facade, a generous floor plan, a capacious garage, a refreshing swimming pool with a waterfall, a well-equipped gym, a state-of-the-art theatre, a comfortable lounge area, and more. With a total of around 10 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, each meticulously designed, the property provides an ambiance that feels more like a home than a luxury hotel.

The mansion has ample parking space and lush outdoors with palm trees from the US, fancy light polls from Morocco and Thai-style water fountains at the entrance.

While Pakistan’s most expensive residence may not rival the grandeur of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it stands as a breathtakingly beautiful house, offering a plethora of amenities to satisfy the most discerning tastes.

