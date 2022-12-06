Better than original video? Little girl recreates video of Pakistani viral sensation Ayesha | Photo: Instagram/@raena_rockstar

The song "Mera Dil Yeh Pukare" has hooked internet users ever since a video of a Pakistani girl dancing to it surfaced. Social media is flooded with videos of people performing this popular song in new ways. One such video of a little girl dancing on the streets of France to this popular song has gone viral on social media.

The young child Raena can be seen mimicking Ayesha's dance steps in her well-known video. The video went viral and received a lot of attention on social media as soon as it was posted on Instagram. The video was shared on Instagram called ‘raena rockstar’ along with the caption that reads, “Dancing on this super trending song ….”

Since being shared, the viral video has garnered more than 4 lakh views and nearly 3000 likes on the social media. Over 150 internet users have left comment on this now-viral post. The video was also shared by the Pakistani girl Ayesha, who became popular after her video of performing on Lata Mangeshkar song, ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare’ at wedding went viral.

Internet users praised the young girl's efforts and enthusiastically applauded her performance. One user wrote, “Good version” and another commented, “better than the original video!”. Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit also recently recreated the video on Lata Mangeshkar viral song and shared the video on social media. Netizens were quick to response as the video went massively viral on Instagram.

