As per Google Trends' data, the keyword "Pakistani TikTok Viral Video" experienced a 100% increase in searches across states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Additionally, there was a 75% rise in searches for this keyword in regions such as Chandigarh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Google searches for Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik have skyrocketed by 100 times in India following a recent controversy linked to a leaked private video. This surge in interest coincides with the viral dance video she posted in August, which has prompted many users to search for it using terms like "Pakistani TikTok Viral Video." Last month, Malik faced backlash due to the leaked video, and this latest spike in searches indicates that the controversy has greatly heightened her visibility and the public's curiosity about her content.

As per Google Trends' data, the keyword "Pakistani TikTok Viral Video" experienced a 100% increase in searches across states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Additionally, there was a 75% rise in searches for this keyword in regions such as Chandigarh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The video has garnered more than 4.2 million views on Instagram. Titled "Because it's trending," it showcases Malik dancing energetically to the song "Mamushi," while sporting blue jeans, a black top, and black shades.

In addition, Google Trends data indicates that related search terms like "Pakistani HD video" and "Pakistani Viral MMS" have also experienced a notable increase in searches across India.

Searches for the keyword "Pakistani HD video" rose by 100% in Chandigarh, with significant increases also seen in other states such as Punjab (71%), Jammu and Kashmir (53%), Himachal Pradesh (35%), and Bihar (26%).

In a related trend, searches for the keyword "Pakistani Viral MMS" surged by 100% in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by increases in Himachal Pradesh (33%), Uttarakhand (32%), Punjab (29%), and Meghalaya (25%).

Meanwhile, in October, Minahil Malik, a Pakistani TikTok star, found herself at the center of controversy after a private video with her boyfriend was leaked online. While some believed it might be a publicity stunt, others rallied to support her. Pakistani actress Mishi Khan criticised Malik, implying that she leaked the video for attention, and likened the situation to a scene from the Bollywood film "Heroine," starring Kareena Kapoor.

In an Instagram post, Khan voiced her disappointment, saying, “It’s shameful to witness these influencers lowering themselves for fame and bringing disgrace to their families, parents, and society. They should be banned from social media.”

Malik later addressed the controversy surrounding her leaked video on Instagram, responding to the mixed reactions she received on social media. In her post, she wrote, “It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”

