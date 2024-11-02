While some accused Malik of using the video as a cheap publicity stunt, others sympathised with her, recognising the distress she may be facing

Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik found herself at the centre of a major controversy after a private video featuring her and her boyfriend was leaked online. The video, which captured intimate moments between the two, quickly went viral. While some accused Malik of using the video as a cheap publicity stunt, others sympathised with her, recognising the distress she may be facing.

In response to the situation, Malik shared an emotional message on Instagram. She wrote, “It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”

Her followers reacted with mixed responses; some offered words of support, saying, “Stay strong, Minahil. Don’t be sad. Allah is with you,” while others criticised her, calling her post an attempt to gain sympathy.

The incident caught the attention of Pakistani actress Mishi Khan, who voiced strong criticism. Although she didn’t mention Malik by name, her comments clearly pointed towards her. Khan accused the TikTok star of “stooping to the lowest level” for fame and linked Malik’s actions to scenes from the Bollywood film Heroine, where a character leaks an explicit video for publicity.

Khan posted a video calling for a ban on such content, emphasising the negative impact on families and society. In her post, she remarked, “Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame & disgracing their families, parents & society.”

The controversy has since sparked wider debate on social media, with mixed opinions from both supporters and critics.