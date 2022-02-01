Pakistani TikTok star gets botched lip fillers in viral video - WATCH here

Have you ever thought about running out of money at one of the most crucial moments of your life? Well, your imagination has become the reality for this TikTok star. Pakistan’s Hareem Shah ran out of money while getting a lip job done.

A video shared on Instagram shows her botched lip job done, which was half done as she had to leave the procedure midway as the government froze her bank accounts.

The viral video, which was filmed in the UK, shows Hareem with half upper lip swollen as the lip-filler treatment had to be left midway.

After admitted travelling from Pakistan to the United Kingdom with a significant amount of cash, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a money-laundering probe against her.

Explaining her situation in the viral video, Shah says, “I went to the clinic to get lip fillers today”. Shah wanted to get lip fillers since a long time and so she decided to finally get them done. She added that the specialist had just injected fillers on one side of her lips when she got a call informing her that the FIA has ordered to freeze all her bank accounts.

Soon after this, Shah left the clinic midway as she realised that lip fillers are quite expensive, and her bank accounts have been frozen.

On January 10, Shah shared a video on TikTok which landed her in a lot of problems. The video shows her sitting down with two stacks of British pounds. Speaking to her viewers, the TikTok star unveiled that this was the first time she carried a “heavy amount” from Pakistan to London.

As mentioned in the website of Federal Board of Revenue, a passenger can bring any amount of foreign currency to Pakistan but “taking out foreign currencies is permitted up to US$ 10,000 unconditionally."

According to a FIA statement, the inquiry against Shah was launched as part of the laws pertaining to foreign exchange. Her visa, immigration and travel documents have been confiscated.